35 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday

There have been 35 new coronavirus cases and no COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday – down from 50 cases and three deaths this time last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 17 new cases in Lincolnshire, 11 in North Lincolnshire and seven in North East Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, no deaths were registered in Northern Lincolnshire but -1 in Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data are usually due to some deaths in those areas being reallocated to other regions across the UK or a miscount. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported no new local hospital deaths across Greater Lincolnshire for the second day in a row this week.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 2,524 to 4,393,307, while deaths rose by 33 to 127,307.

In local news, health bosses have said they understand people will need to “blow off steam” after being cooped up over the past year, but urged them not to go “too far” after a series of incidents this weekend.

Andy Fox, assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said the vast majority had been more compliant than expected throughout the whole pandemic, but as restrictions are relaxed he urged people to keep to the rules.

Around 15% of Lincolnshire’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, health bosses have said.

Lincolnshire County Council’s assistant director for public health Andy Fox said the latest figures showed just under 100,000 people had received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine – 97,984.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s COVID-19 infection rates up to April 19:

In national news, the European Medicines Agency says it has found a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine and very rare cases of unusual blood clots.

But the EMA also said the “overall benefit-risk remains positive”.

India’s addition to the UK’s “red list” of banned countries due to rising COVID cases and concerns over a new variant may have come too late, the UK’s former chief scientific adviser has said.

Professor Mark Walport told the BBC he believed the new variant was “more transmissible” and there were “good reasons” for keeping it out of the UK.

Some police forces did not follow self-isolation rules last year due to “confusion” and fears over lack of staffing, according to a report.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said some forces “did not appear to follow the national requirement for self-isolating for test, track and trace”.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, April 20

59,097 cases (up 35)

41,135 in Lincolnshire (up 17)

9,330 in North Lincolnshire (up 11)

8,632 in North East Lincolnshire (up seven)

2,185 deaths (down one)

1,612 from Lincolnshire (down one)

305 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,303 hospital deaths (no change)

811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,393,307 UK cases, 127,307 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.