Pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinic opens at Sikh temple in Scunthorpe
The Sikh community have been receiving their jabs
Dozens of people in the Sikh community received their coronavirus vaccinations at the temple known as Guru Nanak Gurudwara in Scunthorpe on Sunday.
The temple is open for socially distanced prayers, but now also has a pop-up clinic, which community leaders say embodies Sikhism’s key principles of equality and service to humanity.
This comes at a time when celebrations are restricted for Vaisakhi, which is a historical and religious festival.
There have been some fears about the vaccine take up among certain ethnic minority groups, but community efforts like this can make a big difference.
Dr Satpal Shekhawat told BBC Look North: “COVID does not discriminate and we won’t overcome this illness until we all get vaccinated, until we all work together, so we want to bring forward the communities which have not had the highest vaccination levels and that’s why this is an important step for us.”