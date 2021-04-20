Developers seek approval for 163 new homes in Hemswell Cliff

Plans for 163 new homes on Hemswell Cliff have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council.

Sarah and Hannah Duguid have applied to the authority’s planning committee for approval of reserved matters on land to the south of the A631.

Ronald Duguid was originally given outline planning permission for up to 180 homes on the land in December 2017.

However, the number has now been reduced in the latest plans.

At the time of outline approval, a design and access statement before the committee said the site would make a “valuable contribution towards meeting the need for housing in the area.”

“The overall vision is one of a distinctive yet sensitive development which complements the site and surroundings in terms of built form and landscaping,” it said.

Officers said it would support plans to regenerate Hemswell Cliff as a Food Enterprise Zone in the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, and that although it would take up agricultural land there was no reasonably available alternative site.

Approving the outline plans, they said: “It is concluded that there are no significant adverse impacts that would demonstrably outweigh the benefits of development.”

No new statement has appeared on West Lindsey’s website in regards to the latest plans.