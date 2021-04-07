95 affordable homes approved in Gainsborough

West Lindsey District Council has granted planning permission for 95 affordable homes to be built on land off Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough.

The nine-acre site will be called Hillcrest Gardens and will include affordable two, three and four-bedroom semi and detached homes.

Originally, back in 2019, developers Gleeson Homes submitted plans for 115 homes in the area but that has since been reduced to 95.

Each property will have a private garden as well as a minimum of one garage and one parking space.

Prices on the development are anticipated to start at £125,995 for a two-bedroom home, with the government’s Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme available.

Main issues highlighted with the development were infrastructure requirements, residential amenity, biodiversity, drainage and highway safety with Gainsborough Town Council objecting on the grounds of insufficient parking spaces.

Gleeson will make several contributions to Gainsborough’s community, including a £112,393 affordable housing contribution, £55,820 towards education and £60,087 towards health care. This will increase capacity at John Coupland Hospital.

A £134,792 public open space contribution is to be used towards play equipment at Aisby Walk and a £5,000 travel plan contribution will cover the costs of monitoring the roads around the new development.

Gleeson will install bird and bat boxes, as well as planting a number of new trees as their ecology contribution.

Wayne Sutton, Operations Director at Gleeson said: “We are delighted to be bringing 95 much-needed homes to Gainsborough. This is our first development in West Lindsey, following great success in East Lindsey, which we are expecting to replicate by bringing our affordable, quality homes to the area for young first-time buyers and key workers.”

He added: “We are pleased to be supporting the local area by improving public open space, ecology and the health care and education infrastructure of Gainsborough, as well as supporting the community by employing a workforce on site that will be made up of local labour and contractors.”