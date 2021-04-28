Alfie Templeman to headline Beyond The Woods 2021 Lincolnshire music festival

The first wave of acts has been announced

Indie singer and songwriter Alfie Templeman will headline the stage at Beyond The Woods Festival, as the music event returns after two years of forced cancellations.

The event started out in 2015 as JoeFest, an 18th birthday party in a back garden in Lincoln, and turned into a big event in the surroundings of Stourton Woods near Horncastle where it has been held since 2017.

This year’s event will take place on the weekend of August 6-8, with 18-year-old Templeman, who was recently named in the top 10 of BBC Music’s Sound Of 2021 Poll, joined by four other artists – Baby Queen, Luz, Master Peace and Joesef.

Weekend tickets are priced at £55, which includes two nights camping and a host of activities and experiences, alongside the live music. There are also premium camping and glamping options – book tickets here.

A new partnership with radio DJ and TV presenter Abbie McCarthy will see her curate the Good Karma Club Stage on the festival’s opening night, which will be a who’s who of future chart toppers.

She said: “Bring on Beyond The Woods festival this summer! I’ve managed to get five of my favourite new acts on one stage in Alfie Templeman, Joesef, Baby Queen, Luz & Master Peace – this is going to be one HUGE party!”

A full lineup announcement including bands and DJs across three stages, as well as art installations, artisan trader stalls and festival food, will be revealed by organisers in due course.

The festival returns after organisers had to cancel the much-anticipated event due to weather warnings in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to last year’s festival.

Last year organisers teamed up with BBC Music Introducing at BBC Radio Lincolnshire to bring a mix of specially recorded and live performances from local artists that would have been at the festival.

The festival will continue to work with the team at BBC Introducing in Lincolnshire to pick local musicians to appear at the 2021 festival.

Festival founder Joe Davies said: “We’re really encouraged by the progress of the rollout of vaccinations and more accessible testing across the country.

“Levels of coronavirus are something we are constantly monitoring and we have the flexibility to adapt the event to ensure it is COVID-safe depending on the circumstances by August, but we wouldn’t be announcing a lineup if we didn’t think that we’d be able to put the event on and we can’t wait to get back to bringing people together to enjoy some fantastic local and national talent this summer!”