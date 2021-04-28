Group of youths smash bottles and cause damage at Lincoln leisure centre

A large group of youths allegedly smashed a lot of glass bottles on the 3G pitch at the Birchwood Leisure Centre.

The incident happened at 4pm on Saturday, April 24 and on the same evening mopeds were seen to be abusing the area.

Police said this has resulted in £1,500 being spent to clean up the site, which is managed by Active Nation, so that it can be made safe for the local community.

Anyone with information that could help with police’s enquiries should contact the force control room on 101 quoting crime number 21000227526.

This isn’t the first time this month youths have caused issues in Lincoln after a homeless man was attacked in the city, as well as incidents of anti-social behaviour including throwing eggs at people.

A local resident recently slammed youths for causing “an absolute ruckus” in a spate of vandalisim in the Bailgate area of Lincoln.

Two male youths, aged 12 and 15, were arrested after an armed robbery at the Spar Store on Brayford Wharf. The 12-year-old was later released on police bail, while the 15-year-old is on conditional bail until a later date.