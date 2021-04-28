Farm shop and 149 new homes set to be approved in Coningsby

A farm shop and 149 homes in Coningsby are set to be approved by councillors on Thursday.

G.S. Gaines & Sons are wanting to build the homes and farm shop on the land south of Leagate Road, Coningsby which will sit on 5.87 hectares of flat agricultural land split over two separate fields.

All homes will be two storey in height with 25 one bed, 36 two bed, 58 three bed and 30 four bed homes. 30% of the homes will be affordable (45) and there will be three local play areas on the site.

Developers said: “The affordable units have been placed around the site in small groups in order to blend with the overall scheme.”

Access will be provided off Leagate Road to the north of the site and connects to a spine road that will join the different development areas of the proposal.

Some 38 letters of objection were received by the council, including reasons such as loss of countryside views, light and privacy, as well as noise pollution and harm to wildlife.

East Lindsey District Council are recommended to approve the plans in its Planning Committee on Thursday morning.