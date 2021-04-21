Gainsborough
April 21, 2021 5.09 pm

Arson probe after trailers burnt down in Lincolnshire village fire

Fire crews were at the scene for over seven hours

An area was taped off while crews tackled the blaze. | Photo: Kirton In Lindsey Fire Station

Police are now investigating an incident of suspected arson after nine articulated trailers containing plastic pellets caught fire in a village near Gainsborough in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to the incident on Learoyd Road in Hemswell Cliff at 3.50am on Wednesday, April 21. Crews from Gainsborough, Market Rasen and a water carrier from Holbeach attended, initially with crews from Kirton in Lindsey from Humberside Fire & Rescue.

The last crew didn’t leave the scene until over seven hours later at 11.20am. As it was suspected to be a deliberate fire the matter has now been referred on to Lincolnshire Police.

Dramatic photo of the scene of the fire at Hemswell Cliff. | Photo: Kirton In Lindsey Fire Station

Local residents were told at the time of the incident to keep windows closed, while drivers were advised to take care on the roads in the area due to poor visibility.

Nine trailers were on fire. | Photo: Kirton In Lindsey Fire Station

The Lincolnite also contacted Lincolnshire Police for a response.

