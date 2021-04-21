Fire crews battle Hemswell Cliff trailers blaze for more than five hours
Several crews attended the scene
Smoke bellowed into the air in a village near Gainsborough after several trailers caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to an incident on Learoyd Road in Hemswell Cliff at 3.50am on Wednesday, April 21. Their colleagues from Humberside Fire & Rescue were also in attendance with a crew from Kirton in Lindsey.
Local residents were advised to keep windows closed and drivers to take care on the roads in the area due to poor visibility.
Crews from Lincoln North and Horncastle were in attendance shortly after 9am before the incident was scaled down to one pump. Fire crews then dampened down the remaining hotspots.
Productive evening observing @RAFWaddington exercise on a structural fire & planning future joint training with @LincsFireRescue then early start at Hemswell Cliff dealing with a no. of trailers on fire. Great work by crews & commanders on scene with incident now scaling down 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vc4Kmn2fLO
— Ashley Hildred (@ashhildred) April 21, 2021