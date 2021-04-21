Fire crews battle Hemswell Cliff trailers blaze for more than five hours

An emaciated elderly dog with a large tumour was found dumped in Epworth in North Lincolnshire, but she was too ill to be treated and sadly had to be put to sleep.

The female King Charles Spaniel was found on Church Walk in Epworth at around 3pm on Wednesday, April 14, by someone who reported the matter to the RSPCA.

Animal rescuer and inspector Vanessa Reid was sent to the scene where she found the dog in a collapsed state. The RSPCA has since launched an investigation.

She had a large growth on her anus and was underweight. She could not stand or hold her own weight as her backend was collapsed, and she also had very matted fur around her ears.

The dog was rushed to a nearby vet for emergency treatment, but was too ill to be treated.

The poor canine was also not microchipped and the RSPCA is appealing for information from the public to find out who owned her. Anyone with information should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

Inspector Reid said: “It was heart-breaking to see this elderly and clearly underweight dog left helpless in the street in her hour of need.

“I believe whoever owned the dog neglected her to such a level she was left dying, and instead of seeking help they callously decided to discard her like a piece of rubbish.

“She was in an appalling condition and was so weak the dog would have been unable to walk to this spot on her own and was probably dumped there.

“She was so thin with her spine protruding and her body was shutting down so the vet decided the kindest thing to do was to put her to sleep. It was so sad she had such a lovely nature but was obviously in a lot of pain.

“I am keen to find the person responsible for this and hope someone may be able to tell me who owned the dog. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen something suspicious in this area around the time the dog was dumped.”