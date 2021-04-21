Gainsborough
April 21, 2021 10.04 am

Fire crews battle Hemswell Cliff trailers blaze for more than five hours

Several crews attended the scene

Dramatic photo of the scene of the fire at Hemswell Cliff. | Photo: Kirton In Lindsey Fire Station

Smoke bellowed into the air in a village near Gainsborough after several trailers caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to an incident on Learoyd Road in Hemswell Cliff at 3.50am on Wednesday, April 21. Their colleagues from Humberside Fire & Rescue were also in attendance with a crew from Kirton in Lindsey.

Local residents were advised to keep windows closed and drivers to take care on the roads in the area due to poor visibility.

An area was taped off while crews tackled the blaze. | Photo: Kirton In Lindsey Fire Station

Several trailers were on fire. | Photo: Kirton In Lindsey Fire Station

Crews from Lincoln North and Horncastle were in attendance shortly after 9am before the incident was scaled down to one pump. Fire crews then dampened down the remaining hotspots.

