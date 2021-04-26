Brigg book shop owners overwhelmed by support after reopening
Police are still appealing for information
The owners of an independent book shop in Brigg have thanked the local community and supporters from the industry for rallying round to help them bounce back to reopen after a heartbreaking burglary.
Nick and Mel Webb own The Rabbit Hole in Market Place in Brigg and opened for the first time this year on April 12. They had to close the next day after turning up to find their shop window had been boarded up after a break-in.
The couple were delighted to welcome their customers and friends back into the shop when they reopened again on Saturday, April 24.
They have been overwhelmed by messages and acts of support, including a fundraiser from regular customer Emma Rowson, who raised over £4,000.
Another fundraiser from a customer called Amy also raised vital funds, while books were donated by locally-based author Lynda La Plante and 2014 Great British Bake Off winner Nancy Birtwhistle.
Our local bookshop @Therabbits21 was trashed this week, so we want to help get them back on track. Join @philearle @Writer_Nell @NickQuantrill @matson_taylor_ & @nicktriplow for a special free event, 23rd April (7.30pm) to celebrate books and raise some funds. Zoom link below 👇 pic.twitter.com/AWzuprZizK
— Hull Noir (@HullNoir) April 16, 2021
The owners are determined to stay positive and even used the rock, which was thrown through the window on the day of the break-in, as a prop to advertise a new book in stock called The Rock from the Sky by Jon Klassen.
Nick Webb, who owns The Rabbit Hole, told The Lincolnite: “It was lovely (to reopen) and the support has been wonderful.
“We’ve had some people we haven’t seen for a year reappear and new customers too. Emma and Amy (who set up the fundraisers) and locally-based authors have been very supportive.
“It has been an emotional but lovely time and great to see our customers and friends back again. The local community have been amazing and we will get round to thanking everyone.”
A lovely Saturday. Open and restocked thanks to the support locally and nationally from the book community. Priority last week was the physical shop. Now to catch up on all the wonderful messages and we will. We have so many people to thank for making this happen on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6YMX6SUMUx
— Rabbit Hole Brigg (@Therabbits21) April 26, 2021
Humberside Police are continuing their investigation into the burglary and are appealing for information.
They previously said: “A window was smashed by two suspects who fled from the scene with a number of items stolen from the shop. A number of these items were recovered a short time later.
“Anyone with information about this burglary should call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/39946/21.”