Chicken farm plans approved near Grantham after second attempt

Another chicken farm gets the go-ahead

A previously-rejected 270,000 intensive chicken farm near Grantham has been approved after plans were resubmitted to the council.

South Kesteven District Council initially rejected the proposals in February 2020 due to concerns from the Woodland Trust over the impact of ammonia on a nearby ancient woodland.

Plans for the chicken farm were approved by South Kesteven’s Planning Committee on Wednesday and will see a six-shed farm built at High Dike, in Great Ponton.

Elisa Allen, PETA UK’s director previously said: “South Kesteven District Council has a duty to the taxpaying public, not to a bullying business that will bring misery and death to thousands of sensitive animals – it’s that simple.”

PETA gifted the council a vegan hamper as thanks for rejecting initial proposals.

Developers RSK ADAS Ltd said: “The proposed development is needed to meet an existing market demand for UK sourced poultry.

“It is economically and environmentally preferable to meet this demand through diversification of developing new sites, such as at land near Railway Farm, which will breathe new industry into the rural economy of Grantham.”

Previously, a nearby school said parents had threatened to remove their children and that its existence was “under threat”.

Councillors were also angered by a “threatening” and “intimidating” letter from the applicant’s solicitor.

Compared to 144 objections and a 25,000 signature petition last year, only around 13 households have raised concerns to this development.

At the end of March this year, West Lindsey District Council approved an egg farm with 32,000 hens in Laughterton.