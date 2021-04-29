Coningsby farm shop and 149 new homes approved

A farm shop and 149 homes in Coningsby have been approved by East Lindsey councillors.

G.S. Gaines & Sons submitted an application to build the farm shop and homes on the land south of Leagate Road, Coningsby which will sit on 5.87 hectares of flat agricultural land split over two separate fields.

All homes will be two storey in height with 25 one bed, 36 two bed, 58 three bed and 30 four bed homes. 30% of the homes will be affordable (45) and there will be three local play areas on the site.

Developers said: “The affordable units have been placed around the site in small groups in order to blend with the overall scheme.”

Access will be provided off Leagate Road to the north of the site and connects to a spine road that will join the different development areas of the proposal.

Some 38 letters of objection were received by the council, including reasons such as loss of countryside views, light and privacy, as well as noise pollution and harm to wildlife.

In East Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday morning, nine councillors were for the application, one abstained and no one was against.

Cllr Billy Brookes said: “It’s always nice to see when [developers] don’t try and push their luck by getting more than what’s been allocated.”

The developers chose to construct 150 buildings, not the 153 that were allocated.