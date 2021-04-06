Historic Branston Hall near Lincoln put up for sale for £4m

Branston Hall Hotel near Lincoln has been put up for sale for £4 million, just over four months after being placed in administration.

Dating back to 1885, the 72 acre site boasts 52 en-suite bedrooms, an oak panelled lounge, a restaurant and three conference rooms, as well as an indoor pool among other leisure facilities.

The hotel and wedding venue has been closed since the country went into a second national coronavirus lockdown in November 2020.

In that very same month, the company at Branston Hall Hotel, owned by South Spring Limited, was placed into administration.

Now the historic property is listed on the market by Christie & Co, and it demands an asking price of £4 million.

Located just four miles from Lincoln, the site also has extensive lawned gardens, as well as a separate property which is currently leased to a spa operator.

Gavin Webb, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co said: “Branston Hall Hotel offers significant opportunity for new owners to invest in the property and reopen the business.

“The grounds offer a wealth of potential for development and expanding the offering to include log cabins, glamping pods or camping. Prior to the tenure of the management company, the hotel traded successfully under the guidance of our client for well over 30 years.

“Given the facilities, size of the property and development potential, there is a significant opportunity to relaunch the business and we expect to see strong interest from a wide range of potential buyers.”