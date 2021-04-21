Contemporary dancer shines in Lincoln lockdown video
The video got them a place at Trinity Laban Conservatoire
A local dancer has landed a place at a top dance school in London after filming their contemporary audition around Lincoln.
Evi Toyne is part of Hannah Simmons Dance Company, based in Lincoln, and has been a dancer almost all their life.
Their most recent project was a video shot around Lincoln as the streets lay quiet during coronavirus lockdown.
Evi can be seen dancing outside The Lincolnite‘s offices, as well as the bridge over the Brayford Wharf East level crossing, showing stunning backdrops of the cathedral as well as other Lincoln landmarks.
The video was filmed as an audition at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, a dance school in London, which Evi will now attend full time from September.
Evi Toyne told The Lincolnite: “I’ve been dancing since the age of four, but I joined Hannah’s school a few years ago to focus on acrobatics and street dance.
“I am going into full time dance training and for my auditions I had to create a short solo to showcase myself as a dancer and choreographer.”
Evi added: “The piece is predominantly self-choreographed but I worked with Hannah to refine and perfect it.
“Instead of leaving it at that, we decided to create an outdoor filmed project during COVID-19 restrictions, to share my work and also just to have fun!”
Hannah Simmons, owner of the dance company, helped Evi with their project and said: “We wanted to share the amazing hard work Evi had put into this dance, and I couldn’t have chosen a better location, Lincoln’s back drop certainty looks incredible!”