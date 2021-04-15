Convicted murderer back in jail after child abuse images sting

He was released from a murder charge on licence

A convicted killer who downloaded child abuse images after he was freed on licence is back behind bars.

Andrew Cox was given a life sentence for murder in 1994 but was later released on licence and went to live at an address in New Bolingbroke, near Boston and Spilsby.

Caroline Bradley, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday that police received information that indecent images of children were being accessed from an email address used by Cox.

He was spoken to by officers in May 2020 and his iPhone was seized.

The phone was examined and a total of 108 indecent images of children were found, including four in the most serious category. A further four prohibited images of children were also found.

Cox was later interviewed and said he had exchanged sexual photographs while conducting an online relationship.

Cox, 47, who at the time was living in Main Road, New Bolingbroke, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of a child and a further charge of possession of a prohibited image of a child.

He was given a six-month jail sentence and placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years. His iPhone was ordered to be destroyed.

The court was told that following his arrest Cox was recalled to prison to continue serving his life sentence and remains there.

The decision on when he is released will be made by the Parole Board.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, in mitigation, said that illegal images were among pornographic material which Cox received via Facebook groups he was involved with.

“His offending seems to be linked to his online relationships.

“Whilst he has been in custody he has been referred for mental health treatment and for the last six months or so he has been seeing a psychologist.”