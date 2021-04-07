Council officer assaulted on Cleethorpes beach
Police have identified a suspect
A male environment enforcement officer from North East Lincolnshire Council was the victim of a “totally unacceptable” assault on Cleethorpes beach while issuing a fine to a dog walker.
A man was pushed during the disorder incident, involving a number of people, at around 2.30pm on Easter Sunday, April 4 on Cleethorpes’ Central Promenade.
Humberside Police have since identified a suspect who will be spoken to in connection with the incident.
The council is reminding dog owners that dogs are banned from the main beach between Cleethorpes Leisure Centre to Wonderland Groyne between Good Friday and September 30.
Humberside Police said: “The victim reported having been pushed by a man during an incident where a number of people were involved in disorder.
“The victim was thankfully not hurt in the assault. A suspect has been identified and will be spoken to in connection with the incident as part of our ongoing enquiries.”
North East Lincolnshire Council said: “This is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate violence, physical aggression or verbal abuse of officers working on our behalf.”