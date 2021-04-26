COVID-19 cases fell by 10% last week in Greater Lincolnshire

A slowdown in cases, but not in COVID deaths

There were 337 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and eight COVID-related deaths last week, 10% fewer cases on the previous week, but an equal death toll.

Overall there were 86 new coronavirus cases and three deaths reported in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over Saturday and Sunday recorded 39 new cases in Lincolnshire, 41 in North Lincolnshire and six in North East Lincolnshire.

By April 25, three deaths had been registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. Fluctuations in data can occur for a variety of reasons including corrected data, misdiagnoses or wrong addresses.

NHS England reported no hospital deaths – leaving the tally at two, compared to three this time last week.

Over the weekend, national cases increased to 4,404,882, while deaths rose to 127,428.

On Monday, coronavirus vaccinations were opened up to 44-year-olds with two thirds of the previous age group, the 45 to 49-year-olds now having their first dose according to government figures.

Plans for the next age group, the 40 to 43-year-olds, will be announced in the coming days.

In other news, a television advert has been launched, encouraging under-50s to get vaccinated.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, April 25

59,343 cases (up 86)

41,264 in Lincolnshire (up 39)

9,422 in North Lincolnshire (up 41)

8,657 in North East Lincolnshire (up six)

2,187 deaths (up three)

1,614 from Lincolnshire (up three)

305 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,303 hospital deaths (no change)

811 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,404,882 UK cases, 127,428 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.