FOUND: Young missing woman may be in Sleaford area

The NHS COVID-19 vaccine programme has opened up to people aged 44 from Monday, April 26, with further news around 40-43-year-olds to be announced later this week.

Nationally around half-a-million people will start to receive texts inviting them to get their coronavirus jab through the national booking service.

The government said more than two-thirds of 45-49 year olds having been given their first dose.

The NHS launched an TV ad which aims to encourage people aged 50 and under to get their COVID-19 vaccine. It will appear on TV for the first time at 7.15pm during Emmerdale on ITV (featured above).

More than 28 million people have been vaccinated with a first dose in England since December — 63.8% of the total population of adults aged over 18.

In Lincolnshire, more than 549,522 jabs have taken place, with 431,320 people having had their initial dose and 118,202 people fully vaccinated with a second.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 124,522 (30,488 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 99,435 (19,010 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens said: “Thanks to NHS staff, people aged 45-49 have been hot on the heels of millions of people most at risk who were quick to take up the offer of a vaccine with more than two thirds getting their lifesaving jab, marking another medically important milestone in the biggest vaccination campaign in NHS history.

“When the time comes […] get your vaccine – it is the best protection you and your loved ones will receive from this deadly virus.”

The NHS currently uses three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca which have all been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

The text invitations from ‘NHSvaccine’, include a web link to the NHS website.

People can also call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton

North East Lincolnshire