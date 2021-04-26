FOUND: Young missing woman may be in Sleaford area
Have you seen Rebekah?
UPDATE: Police have confirmed that Rebekah has been found safe and well.
A 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday evening may be in the Holdingham/Sleaford area, police said.
Rebekah Bateman is described as white, with shoulder-length brown hair, and she is believed to be wearing black trousers, boots, a red top and a navy blue jacket.
Anyone with information, or who has seen Rebekah, should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 335 of April 25.