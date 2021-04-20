Emergency works prompt overnight closure of Cross Keys Bridge
One of the hydraulic jacks need repairing
Cross Keys Bridge in Sutton Bridge, a key connection between Lincolnshire and Norfolk, will close overnight this week for emergency repair works.
The bridge, which carries the A17 road between Lincolnshire and Norfolk, will close from 7pm on Thursday, April 22 to 6am the following day.
This is so that one of the bridge’s hydraulic jacks, which allow it to open and close, can be repaired, and it will have to swing open to allow engineers to access it.
There will be very limited temporary pedestrian access across the bridge while shift changeover takes place from 9.45pm to 10.15pm on the Thursday of the closure.
This is so that workers can park on the opposite bank and walk over to or from work, as there will be no vehicle or pedestrian access over the bridge during the night.
The diversion route overnight will be via the A1101 to Wisbech, then back along the A47 to rejoin the A17, and vice versa.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “After noting the fault with the bridge mechanism, it’s really important that we get it repaired as soon as possible to maintain both the A17, and shipping access on the river.
“We’ve tried to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and allowing pedestrian access for those workers finishing their shifts or heading into work around 10pm. However, I appreciate this will still cause delays for some drivers so thank you for bearing with us.”