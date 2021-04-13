Imps loanee wins young player of the month award
The teenager has shone for the Imps
Lincoln City winger Morgan Rogers has won the EFL’s Young Player of the Month award after some dazzling displays in March.
The Manchester City teenager, on loan at the Imps until the end of the season, scored three goals in seven games in March to pick up the award.
It comes as the 18-year-old’s influence on the team continues to grow, ahead of a League One promotion push at the end of the season.
Lincoln City currently find themselves in sixth place, hanging onto a play-off spot by a thread, with just eight games remaining of the regular season.
The England under-18 international said: “I’m really happy to have won the award and appreciate whoever chose me to win it.
“My aims now are to keep progressing and keep improving. I want to try and get as many goals and assists as possible but more importantly contribute to the team and make sure we’re winning games.
“I just need to keep learning and keep improving and see wherever this journey takes me.”
Next up for the Imps will be a home match against MK Dons on Tuesday, April 13, before two away trips to Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion on Saturday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 20 respectively.