Tribute after death of Lincoln’s dedicated Bishop Bob

The former Bishop of Lincoln, who was affectionately known across Greater Lincolnshire as Bishop Bob, has sadly died.

Rt Revd Robert Hardy CBE, who was Bishop of Lincoln between 1987 and 2001, died on Friday, April 9.

The Diocese of Lincoln said Bishop Bob was much loved and greatly admired for his dedication to the diocese and the people of the city.

Bishop Hardy, 84, was born in 1936 and was particularly known for his commitment to rural issues, as well as being President of the Lincolnshire Show.

He was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2001 for his services to the Church of England, including being Bishop for HM Prisons.

He also served as honorary assistant bishop in the diocese of Carlisle during his retirement.

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Revd Christoper Lowson, said: “I ask that we pray for Bishop Bob, giving thanks for his ministry, and that we also pray for those who mourn at this time, particularly his wife Isobel, and their children Ben, Alexander and Rebecca. Dr Isobel Hardy made her own caring contribution to Lincolnshire as a General Practitioner in Sleaford and Market Rasen while her husband was bishop and our condolences are with her and the family.

“May he rest in peace and rise in glory.

“Father of all, we pray to thee for those whom we love, but see no longer. Grant them thy peace; let light perpetual shine upon them; and in thy loving wisdom and almighty power work in them the good purpose of thy perfect will; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”