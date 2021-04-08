Imps match against Blackpool going ahead after COVID outbreak
Two cancelled matches now rescheduled too
Lincoln City will return to action for their first match since being affected by a coronavirus outbreak, as the club said Saturday’s visit of promotion rivals Blackpool is going ahead as planned.
The League One club previously had to close their training ground and the matches against MK Dons and Charlton were postponed due to “a number of players and staff tested positive for COVID-19″.
There were three positive tests at the club from the COVID testing between March 22 and 28.
The sixth-placed Imps will be keen to resume their promotion challenge in League One after returning to training this week in preparation for the home clash against Blackpool on April 10.
New dates have been arranged for the two postponed fixtures. The home match against MK Dons at LNER Stadium will now be played on Tuesday, April 13 at 7pm.
The trip to face Charlton at The Valley will now be played on Tuesday, May 4 at 7pm.