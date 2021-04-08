Police looking for two men after Horncastle theft

Police are appealing to identify two men pictured at the scene of a theft in the early hours of the morning in Horncastle.

At around 5am on April 1, two men broke into a shed on Southwell Lane and stole a red Snap-on Impact Gun with two batteries and a charger, which can be valued at over £1,000.

As well as this, it is believed that the two men also stole a Dell Latitude 5590 laptop from a parked car on Bells Yard.

Police have apologised for the poor photograph quality, but are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the men.

If you have any information that can assist with police inquiries, contact officers by calling 101 and quoting incident 104 of 01/04/2021.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject box.