Jail for erratic driver who crashed trying to evade police

Clues left behind at the scene led to his capture

A 24-year-old man has been jailed after a routine stop for no seat belt turned into a short pursuit in Gainsborough.

James Smith was driving a silver Subaru Impreza when he failed to stop for police on June 30 last year.

He was followed along Lea Road in Gainsborough, where he caused vehicles to take avoiding action. However, he also collided with two cars before turning into Foxby Hill.

On Foxby Hill, the car then collided with another vehicle before leaving the road to the nearside. Three men were seen to run from the vehicle.

Lincolnshire Police ARV Unit said: “Luckily for the driver his running skills were better than his driving. Plenty of clues left behind though.”

Items left behind included a mobile phone, a baseball cap and a set of house keys.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Smith was the driver and he was charged with dangerous driving.

On April 7, Smith was sentenced to 15 months in prison at HMP Oakwood in Staffordshire. He was also disqualified from driving for seven years and nine months.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

— Lincolnshire Police ARV Unit (@LincsARV) April 15, 2021