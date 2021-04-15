Lincoln schoolgirl, 14, running a marathon for charity after death of best friend

“For Jamie I would do anything. He’s my brother and I’ll miss him every single day of my life.”

A teenager from Lincoln will embark on a marathon run to raise money for a charity set up after her childhood best friend died of cancer.

Jamie Elsom lost his life on April 22, 2019 after a battle with Ewings Sarcoma, a form of cancer, at just 12-years-old.

It started when Jamie had a fall playing football as a 10-year-old, which initially looked fine but eventually developed into finding a tumour on his tibia.

After two years of tireless battles and endless treatment, Jamie tragically died in hospital, “leaving a gap which will never be filled”, according to his mum Donna Elsom.

One of Jamie’s best friends, Laurel-Ashleigh Mountain, 14, is currently fundraising for Jamie-Forever12, a charity set up in his memory.

Laurel will be running the equivalent of a marathon on Saturday, June 5 in memory of her friend, and has raised £590 by the time of publication.

The charity aims to give seriously ill under-16s a present each Christmas, something which was very close to Jamie’s heart.

Laurel’s mum Lynsay Mountain explained just how strong her daughter’s bond with Jamie was.

She told The Lincolnite: “They had been friends since preschool, becoming closer and closer as they grew up. They even called themselves brother and sister.

“Jamie and Laurel confided in each other and chatted every day, hanging out in the village when Jamie was well enough.

“When Jamie passed away, Laurel said it was like her heart had been shattered into a million pieces, it affected her both mentally and physically. It was awful.”

Laurel has suffered a lot with anxieties and insecurities since Jamie’s death, but she hopes this running challenge will be just the motivation she needs.

“Running the equivalent of a marathon will be a challenge, I’m a bit nervous but I know Jamie will be with me and be proud that I am stepping out of my comfort zone.

“For Jamie I would do anything. He’s my brother and I’ll miss him every single day of my life.”