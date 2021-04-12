Lincoln bar without outdoor space gets creative with slushie cocktail hatch

The Strait & Narrow in Lincoln is unable to reopen normally under the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions due to not having a beer garden, but that hasn’t stopped the bar from coming up with a different way to reach customers.

From April 12 pubs, bars and restaurants are allowed to open for outdoor service only. Indoor service is currently scheduled to be permitted from May 17 as part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Jez Nash, who owns the Strait & Narrow and The Rogue Saint, and his team have been developing a new cocktail menu with the recent addition of alcohol cocktail slushies.

Customers can now buy them from special drinks hatch outside Strait & Narrow, which opened on Monday, April 12.

It will be open between 12pm-6pm every day.

Customers can choose from a Pornstar Martini Slushie, served with Prosecco, or a Banana & Mango Daiquiri.

There is also a Espresso Martini on the menu, as well as hot drinks – tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

Bottled cocktails from the Strait Crates menu, as well as various canned drinks, can be purchased for drinking at home. Strait & Narrow merchandise, including t-shirts and hoodies, is also available to buy.

Jez told The Lincolnite: “We did similar last Christmas after lockdown hit and when the roadmap was announced we were developing a new cocktail menu, and we have also added slushies, so this was a good opportunity to test them out.”

Strait Crates will also continue to trade online as normal, while The Rogue Saint is hoping to reopen on June 21 depending on the latest government guidance.

Jez also plans to open Strait & Narrow 2 and 3 with the Rogue Saint as part of the fold. The two new bars will be within an hour of the current premises and they are expected to open in 2022.