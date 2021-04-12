Lincoln
Lincoln townhouse with jaw-dropping city views on sale for £1.3m

Modern home with all the mod-cons
The beautiful modern build is on the market at just shy of £1.3 million. | Photo: JHWalter

A remarkable four-bedroom townhouse with a cinema room and a hot tub overlooking Lincoln has been put on the market, and could be yours for £1.3 million.

The Heights on Carline Road in Lincoln is arranged over four floors and enjoys panoramic viewpoints of the city, with estate agents JH Walter valuing the home at £1,299,950.

The 4,150 sq ft property is situated on the Bailgate and comes with four bedrooms, as well as four bathrooms, a cinema room, a hot tub on the balcony and a galleried landing area.

The property has underfloor heating and air conditioning, as well as electrically operated blinds and bifold doors to open up onto a terraced balcony.

It also has electric gated access to a secure parking area, as well as an electric double garage and enclosed garden space around the back of the house.

The living room comes with a wall mounted Stovax log burner. | Photo: JHWalter

Let’s take a further look inside:

An open plan kitchen/dining/living area with bifold doors out to a balcony. | Photo: JHWalter

Once you do step outside, the balcony has a hot tub with stunning views of uphill Lincoln. | Photo: JHWalter

Looking down from the staircase. | Photo: JHWalter

The kitchen bar and dining area. | Photo: JHWalter

The media room. | Photo: JHWalter

The master bedroom has jaw-dropping scenery and views. | Photo: JHWalter

One of the three guest bedrooms. | Photo: JHWalter

The large designer family bathroom is stylish and spacious, complete with a bath tub and separate shower. | Photo: JHWalter

Even the study has glorious backdrops. | Photo: JHWalter

Just look at how far you can see! | Photo: JHWalter

View the full listing on the JHWalter website.

