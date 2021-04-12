Lincoln townhouse with jaw-dropping city views on sale for £1.3m
Modern home with all the mod-cons
A remarkable four-bedroom townhouse with a cinema room and a hot tub overlooking Lincoln has been put on the market, and could be yours for £1.3 million.
The Heights on Carline Road in Lincoln is arranged over four floors and enjoys panoramic viewpoints of the city, with estate agents JH Walter valuing the home at £1,299,950.
The 4,150 sq ft property is situated on the Bailgate and comes with four bedrooms, as well as four bathrooms, a cinema room, a hot tub on the balcony and a galleried landing area.
The property has underfloor heating and air conditioning, as well as electrically operated blinds and bifold doors to open up onto a terraced balcony.
It also has electric gated access to a secure parking area, as well as an electric double garage and enclosed garden space around the back of the house.
Let’s take a further look inside:
