Lincoln Botanist to reopen early in time for May Bank Holiday

It will open with an outdoor terrace

Popular bar and restaurant The Botanist will reopen earlier than expected in Lincoln, offering outdoor seating when it returns on Friday, April 30.

Under current government guidelines, restaurants and bars cannot fully reopen indoors until May 17, and The Botanist had planned to return on this date.

Instead, the opening date will be brought forward by over two weeks to April 30, with a new outdoor terrace for customers to sit at the Cornhill Quarter.

The Botanist will also be offering a new alfresco menu alongside the reopening, with classic dishes and the brand’s iconic Hanging Kebabs in a reduced selection before bringing a full menu back on May 17.

The venue is available to book online, with outdoor terrace bookings between April 30 and May 16, as well as the whole venue from May 17.

However, The Botanist will still be welcoming walk-ins and bookings aren’t compulsory.

Leane King from The Botanist, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the local support since arriving in Lincoln in August 2020 and we can’t wait to welcome all those that have visited us so far along with plenty of new faces yet to enjoy The Botanist experience.

“We’re delighted to be able to open our doors in Lincoln a little sooner than we anticipated thanks to our new outdoor terrace.

“Our team have worked hard to ensure we can deliver the amazing experience associated with The Botanist but making the most of our new alfresco space!”