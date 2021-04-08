Lincoln Central Market stalls you can visit from Monday

There will be more than 20 businesses to shop at when stalls reopen at Lincoln Central Market on Monday, as non-essential retail returns in the city.

Monday, April 12 is among the key dates within Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of the third national lockdown.

On this date, non-essential retail, hairdresser and public buildings like libraries and museums will reopen, as well as outdoor settings such as alcohol takeaways, beer gardens, zoos and theme parks. It also includes indoor leisure like swimming pools and gyms, and self-contained holiday accommodation such as self-catering and camp sites.

It will be a big boost for Lincoln Central Market, which currently has just five businesses open – David Jenkins Meats, Nathan Willows Fresh Produce, Ocean Fresh (fishmongers), Forage and Fill, and the recently opened Real Greek Food which The Lincolnite took for a taste test.

Some stalls have downsized during the coronavirus pandemic, but the pet shop was the only stall to close permanently over the last year.

There are also currently 31 vacant stalls at the market.

Lincoln Central Market is open Monday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm and the following stalls will reopen on April 12:

Debs dinner

Lincoln Stamp Centre

Unicorn Books

Comic Worlds

Cornhill Shoe Repairs

Lucie Hair

GSM Repair

Premier E-Cigs

Full Circle Books

MJ’s Gifts

Shane Chapman Books

The Underwear Stall

The Bag Stall

Wool Box

Alter It

B & S Jackson’s

Classic Clothing Shop

Mobile Phone Accessories & Gadgets

AK quality fruit and veg (outside)

These 19 stalls will join the five which are already open, giving a total of 24 local businesses to support from April 12.

Becki Taylor, Business Support Officer at City of Lincoln Council, told The Lincolnite: “On Monday, Lincoln Central Market will welcome back all non-essential traders. Please support your market by shopping local and remember to follow the guidance we have in place to keep yourself, our traders and the market safe.”