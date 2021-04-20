Lincoln fair returning to South Common in May

Get ready for a week of thrilling rides and games when Lincoln’s funfair returns to the South Common for a COVID-19 secure event next month.

The bi-annual event was due to take place in September last year, but was shut down by City of Lincoln Council due to a rise in the number of local coronavirus cases at the time.

Organisers said Lincoln Fun Fair will be able to make a comeback between Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 22 now that coronavirus lockdown restrictions are starting to be eased more across the country.

The fair will be open between 6pm and 10pm on weekdays and 2pm-10pm on Saturday, but it will be closed on Sunday.

Entry is priced at £1 and there is free parking on site.

As well as family favourites such as the Twister, Waltzer and Dodgems, The Bomber will return along with the Matterhorn and Miami rides.

The Bomber has rotating cars upside down that people are strapped into and it spins round at great speed, taking you around 120 feet up in the air.

In addition to the adult and children’s rides, there will be games stalls and refreshments, including traditional fairground favourites such as hot dogs, burgers and candy floss, as well as dirty fries, ice cream and sweets.

The fair is run under the banner box the Showman’s Guild and one of the organisers Ashley Wood told The Lincolnite: “We are looking forward to coming back again.

“We have historical ties with the city of Lincoln. My family have run rides and stalls on the South Common for generations, including my great grandfather at the cattle market on Monks Road where the fair was originally.”