Lincolnshire Accountants out in front for bloodstock
An exciting development for the firm
Lincolnshire-based Streets Chartered Accountants has expanded its specialism in the bloodstock industry with the formation of Streets Bloodstock.
With an office in Newmarket, the home of horse racing, the accountancy practice has looked after those engaged in bloodstock for many years, from riders to owners and trainers to breeders.
This latest move sees the coming together of Streets’ own expertise with that of the well-established and highly respected Newmarket practices of Mill House Bloodstock Services and Peppits Accountancy, headed up by Robert Levitt and Sarah Watkins.
Streets Bloodstock, with its dedicated accountancy and tax partners and supported by advisory teams, is amongst only a handful of firms nationally offering assurance and tax advisory services to those in the bloodstock industry.
Commenting on the formation of Streets Bloodstock, Streets Chairman, Paul Tutin, said: “We are really excited about the new practice and the opportunity to become one of, if not the most respected firm of Chartered Accountants and tax advisers looking after those in involved in bloodstock.
“Whilst many of our existing clients are local to Newmarket we envisage, given the breadth and depth of specialist sector advice we can now offer, that we will attract clients nationally and even internationally.
“We are especially pleased to be teaming up with Robert Levitt and Sarah Watkins, who along with our bloodstock specialists at Streets, come together to support clients from private individuals and sector professionals to investors and more corporate players.
“The new team all share a keen interest and passion for the industry with individual members having worked within it.”
Robert Levitt, said: “Sarah Watkins and I have worked together for a number of years, developing a successful client portfolio of bloodstock sector clients. Our reputation and standing have been built on our having not only a passion for the sector but also through being able to provide the advice those in the sector need from their accountants and tax advisers.
“We have for some time been looking at how we can meet the growing demands for our work, along with the ability to ensure we can meet the need for more specialist technical advice.
“We are then delighted to have joined up with Streets Chartered Accountants, who not only have a great reputation already in the sector, but offer the wider breadth of services our clients old and new are looking for. This includes audit, specialist tax planning, international VAT advice and wealth management. We are really excited about the development of the practice, not just in and around Newmarket but also much further afield.”