Lincolnshire contestants needed for new series of Tipping Point
Do you have what it takes?
ITV’s hit game show Tipping Point is returning for a 12th series and is on the lookout for Lincolnshire contestants.
The quiz show first aired on ITV in 2012 and is presented by Ben Shephard. Four contestants answer questions to win counters, which they then use on a large coin pusher arcade-style machine for a chance to win money.
The show is searching for “fun, confident people who enjoy quizzing and would like the opportunity to win thousands of pounds using a combination of skill, judgement and chance” to take part in the next series.
Online applications can be filled out online here until the deadline of May 7, 2021.
The deadline for postal applications is May 3 and it is advised to email [email protected] for more information and applicants must be aged 18 or above.