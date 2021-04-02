Lincolnshire man died of COVID-19 after going to ‘Eat Out To Help Out’

His wife is adamant that Eat Out To Help Out caused his death

A 53-year-old man from Boston, who went on a city break with his family to sample the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, died of COVID-19 after contracting the virus while away.

The story of Bob Pape, a lawyer born in Boston, is told by The Guardian, who detail the extent of the journey away with his family which would prove to be his last.

Along with his daughter Jazzy, 19, wife Amanda, a child they were fostering, and one of Jazzy’s friends, they booked three nights away in Birmingham from August 2.

This was done in response to the government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme, in which customers could had 50% off their meals throughout the month of August, in a bid to get the economy moving again.

During their trip, they went to Cadbury World, as well as various pubs and restaurants, but it is unsure where Bob caught the coronavirus that would ultimately end his life.

Upon returning home on August 5, Bob fell ill and eventually, after a seven week battle on ventilators, passed away due to COVID-19.

Questions have now been asked of the government as to whether the Eat Out to Help Out scheme was to blame for Bob’s death, particularly after Bob’s wife said he reassured her before the trip away that the government would not allow travel if it wasn’t safe.

In an emotional tribute posted to his Facebook page, Bob’s wife Amanda said: “No one could have fought harder. His view in life was ‘life is either a great adventure, or it is nothing at all’ and boy did he live and love and laugh.

“For anyone who still believes COVID is a hoax, you need to get tested. Your head, not your body.”

