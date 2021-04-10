Luxe £1m barn conversion in Lincolnshire can entertain a crowd

A group of food-loving Grimsby men have started a unique business in the town, offering rainbow-coloured bagel burgers with locally sourced ingredients — and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Bad Boy Bagel Company began just six weeks ago in late February, and is the brainchild of directors Max Barnet and brothers Max and Charlie Leonard.

Their rainbow coloured bagels have been a huge hit with the people of Northern Lincolnshire, and chef Max Leonard said it’s all about standing out.

He told The Lincolnite: “Everything in modern day life is about pictures, we used the colourful buns as a way to stand out from the crowd.

“We have other unique selling points too: we are the only local place that uses wagyu beef, and all of our produce is locally sourced.”

Of course we had to try it out, so we trialled the bestseller, the Bad Boy Hash Bagel, as well as some loaded dirty fries.

Taste wise it was genuinely sensational, the 4oz wagyu beef patty was tender, and was complimented brilliantly with the hash browns, bacon and crispy onions.

Naturally you expect the bun to taste peculiar, but it tastes just as good as a regular bun, so add onto that the bright colours and it’s a win-win.

The loaded fries came in an large portion, served with pulled pork, mozzarella, smoked cheddar, crispy onions and a top secret Bad Boy sauce.

The bagels vary from £8-13 in price, while the loaded fries are either £4.95 or £5.95 depending on toppings.

As well as this, we tried out the intriguing Cake Shakes, which consist of a slice of homemade cake blended with local ice cream and milk.

They set you back anywhere between £4 and £6, but if you have a sweet tooth they are an absolute must.

Max has had a lifelong passion for food, and developed his skills from a young age when he would watch his mother make roast dinners.

Demand for sales have been beyond the Bad Boy Bagels’ wildest expectations since opening.

“In the first weekend we ordered an adequate amount of stock and it sold out straight away. Then the next weekend we doubled our orders and sold out again.

“I’m a vegetarian but I know that our meat tastes great, the feedback we have received so far has been overwhelming.”

The lads from Grimsby have also been running ZBR Performance over the last year, a meal prep business for fitness and nutrition.

Max Leonard does not work for ZBR, but said: “I come in and cook the things that people really want to eat!”

They are available for collection or delivery, and you can browse the menu for yourself here, or visit the Bad Boy Bagel Co Facebook page for more.

