April 10, 2021 10.11 am

Luxe £1m barn conversion in Lincolnshire can entertain a crowd

On the market for £1m
Bramble Barn in the Lincolnshire village of Langtoft is on the market for £1 million. | Photo: Pelham James

A luxury four-bedroom barn conversion in a Lincolnshire village is on the market for £1 million and even has its own self-contained annexe and bar.

Bramble Barn is located at East End in Langtoft and also includes four bathrooms, three large reception rooms, sitting room with wood-burning stove, open-plan dining kitchen and entertaining area.

The self-contained one-bedroom annexe and home office with bar is one of the standout property’s features. Let’s take a look inside.

The contemporary kitchen. | Photo: Pelham James

Open-plan dining kitchen. | Photo: Pelham James

The sitting room. | Photo: Pelham James

Family room. | Photo: Pelham James

Guests, friends and family can relax in front of the wood-burning stove and the open plan living area extends into a contemporary fitted kitchen.

The fully fitted bar is described as having an authentic pub-vibe. A door from the bar leads onto a decked and enclosed garden for enjoying a drink or two in the sun.

The private fully fitted bar. | Photo: Pelham James

The principal bedroom. | Photo: Pelham James

The principal suite. | Photo: Pelham James

One of the four bedrooms at Bramble Barn. | Photo: Pelham James

Upstairs is the mezzanine level, a home office, studio or cinema room.

The south-west facing terrace and gardens provides a great space for hosting summer parties and barbecues.

The garden. | Photo: Pelham James

The Annexe Kitchen. | Photo: Pelham James

The Annexe private garden. | Photo: Pelham James

Bramble Barn in Langtoft. | Photo: Pelham James

The property is being marketed by Pelham James – see the full listing here.

