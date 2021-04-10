Luxe £1m barn conversion in Lincolnshire can entertain a crowd
On the market for £1m
A luxury four-bedroom barn conversion in a Lincolnshire village is on the market for £1 million and even has its own self-contained annexe and bar.
Bramble Barn is located at East End in Langtoft and also includes four bathrooms, three large reception rooms, sitting room with wood-burning stove, open-plan dining kitchen and entertaining area.
The self-contained one-bedroom annexe and home office with bar is one of the standout property’s features. Let’s take a look inside.
Guests, friends and family can relax in front of the wood-burning stove and the open plan living area extends into a contemporary fitted kitchen.
The fully fitted bar is described as having an authentic pub-vibe. A door from the bar leads onto a decked and enclosed garden for enjoying a drink or two in the sun.
Upstairs is the mezzanine level, a home office, studio or cinema room.
The south-west facing terrace and gardens provides a great space for hosting summer parties and barbecues.
The property is being marketed by Pelham James – see the full listing here.