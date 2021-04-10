Grimsby
The Lincolnite tries Bad Boy Bagels: Rainbow burgers and loaded fries in Grimsby

Out of this world flavour with a beautiful look to it
The stunning bagels are packed with tasty ingredients. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A group of food-loving Grimsby men have started a unique business in the town, offering rainbow-coloured bagel burgers with locally sourced ingredients — and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Bad Boy Bagel Company began just six weeks ago in late February, and is the brainchild of directors Max Barnet and brothers Max and Charlie Leonard.

Their rainbow coloured bagels have been a huge hit with the people of Northern Lincolnshire, and chef Max Leonard said it’s all about standing out.

Max Leonard is a chef at Bad Boy Bagel Co, a brand new food delivery company in Grimsby. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

He told The Lincolnite: “Everything in modern day life is about pictures, we used the colourful buns as a way to stand out from the crowd.

“We have other unique selling points too: we are the only local place that uses wagyu beef, and all of our produce is locally sourced.”

The impressive Bad Boy Hash Bagel. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Of course we had to try it out, so we trialled the bestseller, the Bad Boy Hash Bagel, as well as some loaded dirty fries.

Taste wise it was genuinely sensational, the 4oz wagyu beef patty was tender, and was complimented brilliantly with the hash browns, bacon and crispy onions.

The hash browns really are a key part of this brilliant bagel. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Naturally you expect the bun to taste peculiar, but it tastes just as good as a regular bun, so add onto that the bright colours and it’s a win-win.

The loaded fries came in an large portion, served with pulled pork, mozzarella, smoked cheddar, crispy onions and a top secret Bad Boy sauce.

Enough to make your tummy rumble, the loaded fries are a sight to behold. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The bagels vary from £8-13 in price, while the loaded fries are either £4.95 or £5.95 depending on toppings.

As well as this, we tried out the intriguing Cake Shakes, which consist of a slice of homemade cake blended with local ice cream and milk.

A meal fit for a king. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

They set you back anywhere between £4 and £6, but if you have a sweet tooth they are an absolute must.

Max has had a lifelong passion for food, and developed his skills from a young age when he would watch his mother make roast dinners.

Demand for sales have been beyond the Bad Boy Bagels’ wildest expectations since opening.

Troy is one of the staff at Bad Boy Bagel Co, and he was described as “the king of Cake Shakes!” | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

“In the first weekend we ordered an adequate amount of stock and it sold out straight away. Then the next weekend we doubled our orders and sold out again.

“I’m a vegetarian but I know that our meat tastes great, the feedback we have received so far has been overwhelming.”

They are so good that even Wind the community Imp was eyeing them up! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The lads from Grimsby have also been running ZBR Performance over the last year, a meal prep business for fitness and nutrition.

Max Leonard does not work for ZBR, but said: “I come in and cook the things that people really want to eat!”

They are available for collection or delivery, and you can browse the menu for yourself here, or visit the Bad Boy Bagel Co Facebook page for more.

