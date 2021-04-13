Manhunt as driver smashes into Skegness house and flees
Traffic was diverted
Police are searching for the driver of a white Insignia who crashed into a house on the A52 near Skegness before fleeing the scene.
The incident happened at 11.39pm on Monday, April 12 on Croft Bank near to the Lomax Garage.
The road was closed until around 7.30am on Tuesday.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Lincolnshire Police told The Lincolnite: “Our officers attended and the driver had fled the scene. East Lindsey District Council attended to inspect the property.
“We are appealing for any witnesses to call us on 101, incident 512 of yesterday.”
Vehicles were asked to avoid the area and bus services were diverted.