Serious incident blocks A15 south of Lincoln

Police, paramedics and fire and rescue crews are at the scene of a crash on the A15.

The collision happened between RAF Waddington and the Dunston junction at around 8.30am on Tuesday, April 13.

The road was blocked in both directions and drivers were told to avoid the area.

People in the area told reporters that multiple emergency services rushed to the scene and traffic was halted.

One bystander indicated a car had rolled and emergency crews were working to free a casualty.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.

It is not yet clear if there have been any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. You can help keep people updated by contacting the news team on [email protected]