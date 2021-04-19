Meet the 18-year-old looking to be Lincolnshire’s youngest county councillor

A Washingborough teenager wants to be the youngest councillor elected to Lincolnshire County Council in this year’s local elections.

Branston Fen’s George Lundgren, who turned 18 on March 5 this year, is standing for the Lincolnshire Independents on May 6.

George said he hopes to be a voice for the younger generations, raising key issues that matter to his own age group.

“I’m only 18 and the average age of county councillors, from my research, is just over 60,” he said.

“It’s my future and the world I’m going to live in, and there’s older people making the decisions for us younger generations. It’s important for younger people to stand up and have their say.”

The previous record for the youngest Lincolnshire County Councillor was then-20-year-old Robin Hunter Clarke standing for UKIP in the Skegness South Ward in 2013.

George is born-and-bred Lincolnshire, growing up in the area and going to school at Washingborough and Heighington Primary Schools before going to Lincoln LSST for his GCSEs.

He is currently studying civil engineering at Lincoln UTC after which he hoped to take up an apprenticeship.

However, the impact of COVID, a lack of opportunities for young people and the high number of applicants means he could instead set his sights on going to the University of Lincoln.

He is confident he will be able to juggle educational work in the day and tackling the tough ward issues after school.

His key policies will encourage more tree planting and better environmental care in local communities and improving road conditions.

George’s five opponents will include 55-year-old incumbent Conservative Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, who has been in office since May 4, 2017, and who will be defending her seat.

Councillor Cawrey also sits on North Kesteven District Council, along with George’s father Peter Lundgren who also represents the Lincolnshire Independents.

This means George has grown up in a political household, and says it has given him an “understanding of what’s going on, what can be done to help and what can’t be done.”

He said his father, who is also running in the Potterhanworth and Coleby ward, against candidates including NKDC deputy leader Ian Carrington, is fully supportive of his decision and agrees with him that young voices need to be heard.

Here’s the candidate list, in full, for the Washingborough Ward:

Blackmore, Jason (Liberal Party – Our Local Voice)

Catton, Diana (Liberal Democrat)

Cawrey, Lindsey (Conservative) – Defending

Crawshaw, Terry (Green)

Hewson, Gary (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Lundgren, George (Lincolnshire Independents)

See all the candidates for the Lincolnshire County Council elections.