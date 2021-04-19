Seven arrests after man assaulted with a weapon in Scunthorpe
The victim was taken to hospital
Seven men were arrested after a man was seriously injured in an alleged assault with a weapon in Scunthorpe.
The assault happened on Peveril Avenue in Scunthorpe at 2.30am on Sunday, April 18, but Humberside Police have not yet been able to disclose what type of weapon was used in what they are describing as an “isolated incident”.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. Police said on Monday afternoon that the man’s condition remains serious, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Six of the seven arrested men have been released under investigation, but one still remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “We have and will continue to search for other individuals believed to be connected with the assault and addresses across Scunthorpe and the wider area will be attended as our enquiries continue.
“We know that an incident of this nature will understandably concern the community, and officers from the local policing team remain in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns, please speak to our officers.
“The assault is an isolated incident, between those known to each other, therefore we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public.
“We continue to appeal for any information that could assist with our investigation and would still like to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident or who has any information that may be helpful.
“We would encourage anyone who does feel able to contact the police with information to ring 101 quoting crime reference number 16/41711/21. Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”