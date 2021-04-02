Meet the world record holder who runs a water ski club in Lincoln

The owner of a water ski club in Lincoln has held a Guinness World Record for over seven years and is now training the next generation of stars in the sport.

Charlotte Wharton and eight rowers from the Imperial College Boat Club broke the record for the ‘fastest 100m waterski tow by rowing boat’ on the set of ‘Officially Amazing’ at Hazelwood Ski World in Lincoln on August 21, 2013. She has held the record ever since, with a time of 16.87 seconds.

The 25-year-old, who is a former world champion tournament water skier, now runs the Performance Waterski & Training Centre (PWTC) in Lincoln, which she started running in 2019. It is based within Hazelwood Ski World on Moor Lane, near Whisby Nature Park.

Charlotte reflected on her record and talking about her business when The Lincolnite went to meet her on Thursday.

She said: “It was amazing to beat it and I felt proud. Looking back it is really cool as when we go through this sport you can have achievements in it, but this is something nobody else will have.

“The record was pretty surreal. It was tough because I was skiing behind a rowing boat, which is nothing like being behind a speed boat and I hadn’t done it before. We had an hour together to practice before the record attempt and it gave me an extra adrenaline rush.”

Charlotte’s interest in the sport started at the age of five. Her dad was a water skier before she was born in Bedfordshire, and she soon fell in love with the sport after a trip to South Lake Ski School in St Neots.

Since then, she has been going out on water skis most days and in 2013 she became the Under 17 World Water Ski Jump champion.

As well as being British National Open champion on multiple occasions, Charlotte was also the Under 21 European Water Ski Jump champion in 2016. In 2012, Charlotte was also one of the Olympic torch bearers for the London 2012 Olympics, carrying it in Letchworth where she lived near at the time.

She is now focusing on training the next generation of water skiers in Lincoln. She was a member of Hazlewood Ski World for 15 years before starting the PWTC club two years ago.

People can book single sessions for £35 or a Learn to Ski six week session for £180, with both available for all ages and abilities.

The club’s members range from age seven to 73 and sessions can be booked through the Facebook page or via email at [email protected]. The summer camps will also hopefully resume this year.

Charlotte, who has lived in Lincoln for four years, said: “I have a passion for coaching and helping others achieve things, and it also gives new people the chance to learn the sport and give it a try. It is a little bit different.”

The sessions include practicing tricks, jumps and slalom and the club hope to have some members in the British team competing at October’s World Water Ski Championships in America.

Club member Will Shanahan, who is also Charlotte’s cousin, started water skiing around two years ago.

The 16-year-old competed in the British National Water Ski Championships just two months after taking up the sport. He finished 4th in the Tricking event and 7th in Slalom.

He said: “It is fun being out on the water and exhilarating as you get to do jumps, tricks and slalom.”

Myles Rose, 13, has been a member for three years and he said: “The best part is the people you meet and the friends you make and I love the competitiveness of the sport.”

Charlotte’s record is part three in The Lincolnite’s series looking at Guinness World Record holders in Greater Lincolnshire.