New contracts for Boston United’s captain and star man

Boston United have tied down two of their most influential players to new contracts at the club.

Club captain Luke Shiels and star midfielder Tom Platt have both committed their next year to the club with new deals at the Pilgrims.

Platt, 27, has signed a one-year deal until the end of the upcoming 2021-22 National League North season, having made 55 appearances across the last two curtailed seasons.

Shiels, 31, is the club captain and was awarded the club’s player of the year award for the 2019-20 season. He will also be signing until the end of next season.

It comes as Boston have to prepare for next season, after the cancellation of the 2020-21 season as a result of COVID-19.

Neither this campaign or the last were completed fully due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Boston United have made a big statement for the future by keeping hold of two of their prized assets.

As well as the pair of Platt and Shiels, Boston have also negotiated new deals for centre back Scott Garner and striker Jordan Burrow this week.

Manager Craig Elliott said he was “delighted” to have two key players sign on the dotted line.

Speaking of Shiels, he said: “He has been outstanding on and off the pitch and as the captain, he sets the high standards for the rest of the team.

“He has played a major part in us having a very strong defensive record and I am looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

As for Platt, Craig Elliott said he’s excited to welcome him back, after suffering a hamstring injury in February.

“Tom is a pleasure to manage and very much a team player in everything he does.

“He has shown a high level of consistency in his performances and I am delighted to sign him again for the coming season.”