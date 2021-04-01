St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice calls for urgent help

Each month in 2021, The Lincolnite and publishers Stonebow Media will offer our support to a local charity, with free advertising and promotion across our website and social media channels, to help them raise funds and awareness.

During the pandemic lockdown countywide charities have suffered with fewer donations and not being able to host valuable events that help them raise more money throughout the year.

We’re asking our readers to submit nominations for their favourite charities over the next few months.

Our second Charity of the Month is St Barnabas Hospice. Despite battling through the pandemic, St Barnabas Hospice is facing a crisis due to a combination of more people than ever needing palliative and end-of-life care and a lack of its usual income streams.

As the pandemic continues, the hospice has found the past year incredibly difficult. Despite switching much of its fundraising efforts online and running appeals to make up as much of the shortfall as possible, the hospice is now losing out on more than £1,000 per day.

Michelle Webb, Director of Patient Care, said: “2020 was incredibly tough on everyone, and there is a lot to be said for how we came through previous lockdowns. As we entered 2021, we hoped we would see things return to normal much more quickly.

“The St Barnabas team, across the whole of Lincolnshire, are still working incredibly hard to give every patient we see the personalised, compassionate care our charity has provided to local people for nearly 40 years now. However, unlike the NHS, we must fund most of our care directly from donations and fundraising.”

As the hospice’s charity shops are also currently shut, income is simply not there, and its most lucrative fundraising events such as the Colour Dash, Moonlight Walk, and others cannot take place on the same scale as before.

The charity, which operates across Lincolnshire and helps with a variety of services including palliative care, welfare and benefits, grief support and more, has set up a Urgent Care appeal here, where people can contribute as much or as little as they feel they can afford.

Ongoing events that have been able to continue are still open for registration. You can raise money via the hospice’s ‘Don’t Quit, Get Fit’ fitness challenge here, or families and schools can register for the Bunny Hop here.