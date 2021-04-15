New Lincoln Bierkeller ramps up for June opening

A new Bierkeller will open in Lincoln as a local company prepares to brings a similar concept to the city this summer.

The Original Bierkeller on Silver Street announced earlier this year that it was shutting down and looking for a new home after disagreements over a new lease with Lincolnshire Co-op, prompting sad and shocked comments from local party revellers.

Another company, Silver Gate Leisure, said it was “heartbroken to hear about the closure” and now plans to open its own Authentic Bierkeller venue over the road — in its former ‘Shack’ site, which is the bottom floor of Moka nightclub.

Moka and Shack first opened in 2013, but have been closed over the last 12 months due to the current coronavirus restrictions.

The Authentic Bierkeller will operate as a standalone venue and be run separate to the two nightclub floors above

The new venue is aiming to open on June 21, in line with the government’s road map. It will create 20 new jobs.

There will be differences in the design compared with its Bierkeller namesake, which operated over the road, but the much-loved concept will be very much the same.

Work will begin next week on a full renovation, including ripping up and replacing all the flooring.

Operations Manager David Nejrup told The Lincolnite: “We were heartbroken to hear about the closure of the Original Bierkeller. It’s been and continues to be such a tough time for everyone in the hospitality sector due to the pandemic.

“Although the Original Bierkeller was a competitor at times, it was a much-loved addition to the city’s evening economy. It’s Lincoln’s eclectic mix of restaurants, bars and nightclubs which makes this city a fantastic night out, attracting people from all over the county.

“We felt that by not having a Bierkeller concept in the city it would be a great loss to it. We couldn’t let that happen.

“We have worked tirelessly behind the scenes creating our ‘Authentic Bierkeller’ concept. We are excited to be in the position to deliver a fantastic guest experience, the Steins will be flowing, the knees will be slapping and the oompah band will be playing.

“We know how hard this past year has been for everyone and we are excited to be creating 20 new jobs with our new concept.

“We would like to reach out to anyone who sadly lost their job with the Original bierkeller to get in touch with us through our Facebook page if they have not already found alternative employment. We would love to chat to them about joining our team.”