Lincoln to join in pigeon flying tributes for Prince Philip

Ten pigeons will be liberated across the UK on Saturday to honour the life of Prince Philip, including one in Lincoln.

Members of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association will be letting ten pigeons fly across cathedral cities in the UK at midday on Saturday, in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Each pigeon will represent each decade of the Duke’s life, and one of them will set off around Lincoln as part of the commemoration.

Taking part in the Lincoln liberation is David Barnett, who served in the Grenadier Guards and met Prince Philip on numerous occasions.

It is part of a tradition between pigeons and the Royal Family that dates back to the later 19th century, when the monarchy began keeping pigeons.

Queen Elizabeth II is a patron of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association and would regularly visit the Royal Lofts with her late husband when travelling to Sandringham.

Ian Evans, CEO of the RPRA says: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh and we want to commemorate his life and show our support for the Royal Family.

“The RPRA and the Royal Family both share a rich history together as the family has had a close affinity with the sport for over 100 years, so we wanted to celebrate this by liberating pigeons across the UK.

“When accompanying the Queen to the Sandringham Estate, the Duke always showed an interest in the royal pigeons and we feel that this would be a fitting tribute.”