More than half a million COVID jabs given in Lincolnshire

More than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have now been administered in Lincolnshire, of which over 425,000 were first doses.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows altogether 508,280 jabs have taken place between December 8 and April 11 — a further 39,915 in the last week, but an increase on the 32,282 jabs given the week before.

The latest figures show that some 425,621 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose and 82,659 have been given their second.

Of those over the age of 50, a total of 325,376 have received their first vaccination and another 66,321 have had their second.

Some 100,245 people aged under 50 received their first dose, with a further 16,338 receiving a second jab. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that 67.5% have now received their first jab.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 117,501 (25,234 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 91,541 (12,040 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

This week vaccinations for over 45s have started, and people can book their appointments online.

Boston’s large COVID-19 vaccination centre will be hosting European days over the next two weekends to encourage more communities to have their first dose.

A 16-year-old girl from Bourne who works in a local care home has become one of the youngest people in the country to receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton