More than half a million COVID jabs given in Lincolnshire
New vaccination groups continue to open up
More than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have now been administered in Lincolnshire, of which over 425,000 were first doses.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows altogether 508,280 jabs have taken place between December 8 and April 11 — a further 39,915 in the last week, but an increase on the 32,282 jabs given the week before.
The latest figures show that some 425,621 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose and 82,659 have been given their second.
Of those over the age of 50, a total of 325,376 have received their first vaccination and another 66,321 have had their second.
Some 100,245 people aged under 50 received their first dose, with a further 16,338 receiving a second jab. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.
Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that 67.5% have now received their first jab.
In North Lincolnshire, a total of 117,501 (25,234 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 91,541 (12,040 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.
This week vaccinations for over 45s have started, and people can book their appointments online.
Boston’s large COVID-19 vaccination centre will be hosting European days over the next two weekends to encourage more communities to have their first dose.
A 16-year-old girl from Bourne who works in a local care home has become one of the youngest people in the country to receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton