Norton Disney archaeology group discover treasures on controversial site

Norton Disney’s amateur archaeology group have discovered Iron Age treasures after excavating a site in Norton Disney next to its Roman Villa, the site of a proposed animal rendering plant development they want to block.

From April 8 to April 9, they dug seven trenches supported by local archaeology company Allen Archaeology and found further evidence dating from the Iron Age, predating the Roman Villa.

Richard Parker, Secretary of the Norton Disney Group said: “We found some good examples of Iron Age pottery and an ancient nail, plus soil samples were taken for further analysis to get detailed environmental information.

“The other major discovery was archaeology in the form of ditches which appear to link with the Roman Villa field and the site of a proposed rendering plant over the road.

“It’s a bit of a jigsaw, but finally the pieces are coming together to link this bit of archaeology with that at Villa farm, the site of the proposed rendering plant.”

He added: “A previous excavation by Lincoln Proteins two years ago discovered an Iron Age settlement close to where we were excavating, so there is a good reason to believe now the area we were excavating is part of the wider archaeology.”

A report will be written and passed to Lincolnshire County Council as evidence to show the negative effects the rendering plant would have on the wider local archaeological site.

In February this year, Lincoln Proteins Ltd resubmitted a planning application for an animal rendering plant at Villa Farm on Folly Lane in Norton Disney.

Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee unanimously refused initial plans in February 2020 following concerns over heritage and location.

There were fears the facility would “overshadow” the Lancaster Bomber gateway sculpture being built off the A46.

When the plans were originally submitted, there were objections from both local residents and North Kesteven District Council over odour and location. The county council received 1,105 letters of objection.

In February this year, plans were unanimously approved to demolish an existing animal by-products processing plant and build a new processing plant at the farm on Jerusalem Road in Skellingthorpe, which Lincoln Proteins Ltd rent from the Leo Group.

Alan Asker, operations manager, previously said: “Lincoln Proteins remain committed to a project which offers sustainable jobs within the food manufacturing industry, a vital addition to the Lincolnshire economy in times such as these.”