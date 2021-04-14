Man arrested after crashing into house and running away
He has been bailed while police investigate
A 26-year-old man has been arrested after crashing his car into a house in Skegness, and he allegedly didn’t have a licence or insurance.
The man was arrested for driving offences after an Insignia car hit a house on the A52 Croft Bank, near the Lomax garage in the seaside town at around 11.40pm on Monday, April 12.
He then fled the scene after the incident, causing significant damage to the property — but luckily nobody was injured, and police issued an appeal to track him down.
Officers eventually found and arrested a 26-year-old on suspicion of failing to stop at a road traffic collision, driving without a licence and without insurance, as well as aggravated vehicle taking.
He has been released on bail while investigations continue, and anyone with information is being asked to call 101 and quote incident 514 of April 12.