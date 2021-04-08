‘Not so happy meal’ for drug driver in Cleethorpes

The Debenhams stores in Lincoln and Scunthorpe will be among nearly 100 reopened for one final closing down sale from Monday, April 12, with up to 70% off sales.

The stores are reopening as part of the final stock liquidation process and they will continue to trade for a limited number of weeks until the stock in the stores is fully cleared.

Other stores will start to close permanently from May 2, with the stock clearance completed and final stores expected to shut by May 15.

Along with Lincoln and Scunthorpe, customers can also travel not too far to Nottingham and Sheffield to get their Debenhams fix for a limited number of weeks.

Earlier this year Debenhams said its stores would close for good despite online retailers Boohoo buying the company’s name and website for £55 million. The buyout would see all of the chain’s 118 stores close, resulting in over 12,000 job losses.

The 242-year-old retailer Debenhams had spent the lats two years fighting off bankruptcy, calling in administrators twice in the last two years, but customers will now get the chance to go in store again from April 12 where there will be up to 70% off. However, a small number of stores have permanently closed.

The firm said: “For a small number of stores, we’ve taken the difficult decision to permanently close. Our store finder will be kept updated to reflect which stores are open and the services that are available.

“We’re excited to be able to start welcoming you back into our stores and want to reassure you that the safety of our customers & staff remains our highest priority.”

The number of customers allowed in store at any one time will be limited. There will also be clear signage and extra cleaning and hand sanitiser will be in place, with all customers needing to wear face masks as per government guidelines.

The firm will also be launching a new website where you can find information in relation to store locations, opening hours and in-store promotions – more information will be made available here.