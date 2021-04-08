April 8, 2021 8.25 am

‘Not so happy meal’ for drug driver in Cleethorpes

He didn’t get his Big Mac
Photo: Humberside Police

“It’s safe to say he was not Mclovin’ it”, said a Humberside Police team after a drug driver was caught at a Cleethorpes McDonald’s drive-thru overnight.

The force received a call from a local person concerned about a male’s driving in the town on the evening of Wednesday, April 7.

The vehicle was quickly found at the Grimsby Road McDonald’s drive-thru.

He failed a roadside drugs wipe, was a provisional licence holder and had no insurance.

Humberside Police North East Lincolnshire wrote on social media: “It turned out to be a not so happy meal for our unlucky driver.

“Safe to say he was not Mclovin’ it when he was taken to Birchin Way for the evening.”

