‘Not so happy meal’ for drug driver in Cleethorpes
He didn’t get his Big Mac
“It’s safe to say he was not Mclovin’ it”, said a Humberside Police team after a drug driver was caught at a Cleethorpes McDonald’s drive-thru overnight.
The force received a call from a local person concerned about a male’s driving in the town on the evening of Wednesday, April 7.
The vehicle was quickly found at the Grimsby Road McDonald’s drive-thru.
He failed a roadside drugs wipe, was a provisional licence holder and had no insurance.
Humberside Police North East Lincolnshire wrote on social media: “It turned out to be a not so happy meal for our unlucky driver.
“Safe to say he was not Mclovin’ it when he was taken to Birchin Way for the evening.”