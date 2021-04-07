Owners distraught after cat shot dead with a rifle in Lincolnshire

A cat was shot with a rifle and was found dead in a field around four miles away from his Lincolnshire home, prompting an investigation by the RSPCA.

The body of Kizzy was found by a litter picker in a field entrance at the junction of Paul’s Lane and Wharf Lane in Tattershall Thorpe on Wednesday, March 24.

The six-year-old cat had been missing from his home since around 8.30pm on Saturday, March 20. His owners said it was very unusual for Kizzy not to come home for the night.

An X-ray later revealed that Kizzy had two wounds to the chest and a fractured rib. Small metal fragments were also found inside Kizzy’s body.

The RSPCA believe the cat was shot with a bullet .22 or larger as it went through the cat’s body.

The animal welfare charity launched an appeal for information on Wednesday, April 7 and Inspector Kathleen Burris is now investigating.

She said: “We believe poor Kizzy was shot at close range with a rifle in his chest. He would have suffered terribly and his owners are completely distraught by his death.

“His owners had been searching for their missing cat for days, putting up posters and posts on social media, to try and find him.

“The gentleman who found Kizzy’s body had seen the lost and found Facebook post so contacted the cat’s owners straight away. Kizzy’s body was taken to the vet and an X-ray confirmed he had been shot.

“This was a callous and deliberate attack on a much-loved pet, so I am keen to find out if anyone saw or heard anything on the evening of Saturday, March 20. Anyone with information is urged to please contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals. This is a deliberate and brutal act of cruelty.”

She added: “These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering and it is illegal. Anyone caught deliberately using a gun to injure an animal can face up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act.”

Another cat also suffered a horrific ordeal in Lincolnshire last month, but vets managed to save Lynx’s life after performing emergency surgery. Lynx had crawled back to his Grimsby home after suffering serious stab wounds, one of which had punctured his liver.