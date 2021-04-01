Park litter outrage after warm weather in Lincoln

The person cleaning up has been verbally abused too

A Lincoln resident has been out cleaning in the Arboretum after large amounts of litter were left there by people gathering at the park to enjoy the weather.

The warm weather on Tuesday and Wednesday came in time for the latest lifting of lockdown restrictions, which allowed for up to six people to meet outdoors.

Many gathered to meet at Lincoln Arboretum this week, though unfortunately a lot of litter was left behind at the park.

One particular Lincoln resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, was out running on the evening of March 30 when they saw the mess, and took matters into their own hands.

After getting home from their run, they returned to the park with bags and cleaned up the litter left behind by those who gathered at the Arboretum during the day.

A total of 40 bags were filled with various rubbish, such as beer bottles and food wrappers, during a 90 minute stint of cleaning between 8.30pm and 10pm.

The person who cleaned up the mess also claimed that they received a lot of abuse from young people in the park, with some shouting offensive comments towards them.

They recall one particular incident where one person threw a beer bottle at them and shouted “fetch doggy” while they were trying to clean up.

Another load of rubbish was picked up after a second warm day on March 31.

The resident told The Lincolnite: “It is a shame because it is a lovely park and our children love playing there, but we will be avoiding it while this behaviour continues.”